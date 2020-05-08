ATLANT (ATL) Trading Up 3% This Week

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. One ATLANT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, YoBit and Exrates. Over the last week, ATLANT has traded 3% higher against the dollar. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $998,007.00 and $159.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $210.49 or 0.02113175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00172852 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00066971 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00037912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATLANT launched on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io.

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates, YoBit, OKEx, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

