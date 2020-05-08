Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,953 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF makes up 1.1% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

PFF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.05. 2,719,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,347,730. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $38.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $36.03.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.