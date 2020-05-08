Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,711,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 5,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded up $3.87 on Thursday, hitting $136.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $181.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.76 and its 200 day moving average is $160.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $166.65 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.93.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

