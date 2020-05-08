Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 115 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 282,589 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $18,453,061.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,578,309 shares of company stock worth $103,802,735 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $15.50 on Friday, reaching $1,388.06. 748,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,202.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,322.73. The company has a market cap of $925.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.