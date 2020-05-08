Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,639,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in S&P Global by 997.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,784,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,378,000 after buying an additional 1,622,256 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1,326.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 476,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,081,000 after buying an additional 443,000 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in S&P Global by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 604,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,924,000 after buying an additional 226,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,179,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,946,000 after buying an additional 219,962 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.75.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $6.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $295.58. 1,282,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.68 and its 200 day moving average is $270.72. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $312.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

