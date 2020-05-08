Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,639 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.7% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.70. 13,151,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,015,426. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average of $40.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

