Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Cut to $108.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $131.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $96.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,156. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $121.08. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.53.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATO. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

