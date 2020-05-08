AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $49.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.44.

NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.06. The company had a trading volume of 44,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,646. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $44.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.41 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.86.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $53.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 45,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $1,775,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,316,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,014,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $4,794,530. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in AtriCure by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 748,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,154,000 after purchasing an additional 66,298 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AtriCure by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,156 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AtriCure by 233.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 29,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

