Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment stock remained flat at $$6.69 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

