Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$11.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.61% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment stock traded up C$0.86 on Friday, reaching C$10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 99,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,332. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 67.65, a current ratio of 67.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.89. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of C$6.72 and a 1 year high of C$14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.38 million and a P/E ratio of 11.14.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$17.12 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 0.9899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

