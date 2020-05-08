Auctus Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Auctus has a market cap of $374,841.09 and $19.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Auctus has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Auctus token can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Ethfinex, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.29 or 0.02117585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00171999 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00066586 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00038049 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,229,426 tokens. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

