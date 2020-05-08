Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of C($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.05 million.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$24.22. The company had a trading volume of 85,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,014. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a PE ratio of -18.20. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of C$4.70 and a one year high of C$28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 27.90 and a quick ratio of 27.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.47.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Solomons sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.11, for a total transaction of C$316,617.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,270,086.83.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

