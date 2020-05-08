Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,848,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,637,000 after buying an additional 3,399,608 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,803,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,232,000 after buying an additional 421,769 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,310,000 after buying an additional 289,372 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,597,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,123,000 after buying an additional 112,240 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,735,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,804,000 after buying an additional 532,021 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $59.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,890. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.35. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $59.86.

