Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,533 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.0% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $13,883,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,960,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

QQQ stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $221.82. 38,307,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,041,004. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $237.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

