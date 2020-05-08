Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AUTL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

AUTL opened at $10.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.96. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.14. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,258.87% and a negative return on equity of 47.61%. On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 7,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

