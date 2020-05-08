AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Raised to $176.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $171.00 to $176.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVB. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.33.

NYSE AVB traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.47. 325,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,007. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $229.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $547.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $0. Creative Planning increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

