Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.55.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In other Avery Dennison news, CAO Lori J. Bondar bought 500 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,362.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. South Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 1.1% during the first quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 101,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,359,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Avery Dennison by 22.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 323,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,003,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 36.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Avery Dennison by 13.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.60. 17,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,770. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $141.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.