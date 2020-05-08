Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.99. Avista also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.75-1.95 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Williams Capital upgraded Avista from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Avista from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Avista from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avista has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.25.

Avista stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. Avista has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.47.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $364.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.31 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avista will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $783,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 223,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,927,067.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,008,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 192,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,713,060.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,270 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

