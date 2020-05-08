Avrobio’s (AVRO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 139.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AVRO. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Get Avrobio alerts:

NASDAQ AVRO opened at $14.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.59. Avrobio has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avrobio will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Paige sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 252,512 shares in the company, valued at $7,070,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Mackay sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $1,736,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 364,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,061,037.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Avrobio by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Avrobio by 150.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 386,724 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the third quarter worth about $593,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avrobio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Avrobio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,064,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Avrobio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrobio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.