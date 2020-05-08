Axcelis Technologies Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report released on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACLS. TheStreet cut Axcelis Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,108. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $839.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $118.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP John E. Aldeborgh sold 10,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $313,497.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 19,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $550,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,436. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

