B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Fabrinet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE FN traded up $2.21 on Friday, hitting $61.08. The company had a trading volume of 12,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,480. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $71.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.10 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.