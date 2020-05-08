B2Gold (TSE:BTO) PT Raised to C$10.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.60 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:BTO traded down C$0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.64. 8,895,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,088,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion and a PE ratio of 26.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76. B2Gold has a one year low of C$3.12 and a one year high of C$8.02.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$414.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.05, for a total transaction of C$1,815,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,376,803 shares in the company, valued at C$26,479,658.15. Also, Senior Officer William Lytle sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.73, for a total transaction of C$148,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$703,724.22. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,572,519 shares of company stock worth $9,316,267.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.