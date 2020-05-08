Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) and Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Critical Comparison

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) and Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Grupo Supervielle pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Supervielle pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Grupo Supervielle has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and Grupo Supervielle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De $7.35 billion 0.50 $1.06 billion $0.82 3.30 Grupo Supervielle $619.48 million 0.28 $72.16 million $0.79 2.37

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Supervielle. Grupo Supervielle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and Grupo Supervielle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De 14.92% 15.62% 1.41% Grupo Supervielle 6.71% 20.44% 2.56%

Volatility and Risk

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Supervielle has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and Grupo Supervielle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De 0 2 1 0 2.33 Grupo Supervielle 5 0 0 0 1.00

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 158.30%. Grupo Supervielle has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.95%. Given Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De is more favorable than Grupo Supervielle.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Grupo Supervielle shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De beats Grupo Supervielle on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De

Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services. The company also provides cash management, working capital solutions, and trade finance; structured credit and debt products, project finance, and asset based finance; financial and strategic advisory services for mergers and acquisition; solutions and services for investing and hedging; and Internet and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, private banking clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, government institutions, and corporate and institutional customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 1,375 offices; 7,323 ATMs; and 2,784 contact center positions. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander and changed its name to Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in September 2012. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is a subsidiary of Grupo Financiero Santander México, S.A. de C.V.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle S.A., a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors. The company also offers credit cards; insurance and mutual fund products; and factoring, leasing, cash management, asset management, and microcredit financing services. In addition, it distributes treasury products, such as debt securities; and provides non-financial products and service. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and medium to large-sized companies. It operates 340 access points, including 180 bank branches, 19 banking payment and collection centers, 80 CCF sales points, and 61 consumer financing branches and other sale points, as well as 521 ATMs and 193 self-service terminals. The company was formerly known as Inversiones y Participaciones S.A. and changed its name to Grupo Supervielle S.A. in November 2008. Grupo Supervielle S.A. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

