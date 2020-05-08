Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TBBK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

In related news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $101,520.00. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Bancorp by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 91,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 90,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,275. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $375.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.54. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 11.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

