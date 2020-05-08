Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,731 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.4% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 5.1% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,204,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,496,000 after acquiring an additional 46,739 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 149,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $17,445,000. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.74.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,820,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,066,586. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average of $30.07. The company has a market cap of $198.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.