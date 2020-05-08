Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

BK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

NYSE:BK traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,394,183. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average is $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BK. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

