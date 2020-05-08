Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -3.00

News coverage about Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) has been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bank of Queensland earned a news impact score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Bank of Queensland stock remained flat at $$5.93 during trading on Friday. 806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97. Bank of Queensland has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $6.14.

About Bank of Queensland

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers personal banking services, such as everyday banking services; savings and investments accounts, and term deposits; credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; car, home and contents, landlord, travel, life, and commercial insurance, as well as credit protection insurance; investment services comprising online share trading services; self-managed superannuation funds; and currency exchange, travel money, private banking, and account and card switching services.

