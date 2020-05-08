Bank OZK Grows Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bank OZK raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,776,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,731,000 after buying an additional 422,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,644,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,620 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,835,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,655,000 after acquiring an additional 143,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,792,000 after purchasing an additional 84,510 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,479,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,248,000 after purchasing an additional 104,192 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Shares of BAH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.85. The stock had a trading volume of 634,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,918. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.11 and its 200 day moving average is $72.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

