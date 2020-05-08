Bank OZK Takes Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Bank OZK purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,506. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.86.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at $17,731,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $632,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point started coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.93.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

