Banyan Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Alleghany comprises approximately 4.8% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Alleghany worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on Y. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alleghany presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $608.75.

In other Alleghany news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total transaction of $790,793.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:Y traded up $19.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $530.50. 70,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $714.10. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $426.87 and a 52 week high of $847.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.95 by ($2.96). Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 37.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

