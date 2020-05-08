Banyan Capital Management Inc. Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 5.1% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Danaher by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Danaher by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total transaction of $981,063.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,079,169.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,384 shares of company stock worth $5,206,329 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded down $2.05 on Friday, reaching $161.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,313,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.37. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $170.64.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

