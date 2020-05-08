Banyan Capital Management Inc. Has $9.35 Million Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,796 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Cigna comprises 9.9% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $9,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,552,310,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $778,675,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,152,127,000 after buying an additional 2,206,181 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,153,000 after buying an additional 824,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Cigna by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 894,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,014,000 after buying an additional 737,631 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $5.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.27. 1,300,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575,439. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.60. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In related news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $2,090,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,742,521. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $1,515,811.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,862.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,891 shares of company stock worth $24,964,905 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.43.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

