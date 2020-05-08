Banyan Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.81 Million in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000. Truist Financial accounts for about 1.9% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Argus lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.24. 4,274,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,642,728. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average of $47.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

