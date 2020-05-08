Banyan Capital Management Inc. Makes New $4.92 Million Investment in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 280,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,000. Discovery Inc Series C makes up 5.2% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Discovery Inc Series C as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

Shares of DISCK traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,305,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average of $25.89. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on DISCK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.