Barclays Boosts Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $40.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ares Management from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Ares Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Ares Management from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

Shares of ARES traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.01. 2,867,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,409. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.54. Ares Management has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $41.88.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.82 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 268,697 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $9,353,342.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 8,274 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $263,195.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 725,059 shares of company stock valued at $25,589,525. Insiders own 151.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ares Management by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 7.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 3.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

