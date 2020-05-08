Barclays Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $53.29.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $387,000.

About Otis Worldwide

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

