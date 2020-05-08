Barrington Research Comments on Adtalem Global Education Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will earn $2.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.47. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ATGE. Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adtalem Global Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE ATGE traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.64. 344,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,070. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $271.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,565,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,755,000 after buying an additional 611,821 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 664.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,529,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,497,000 after buying an additional 1,329,793 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 61.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,507,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,389,000 after buying an additional 573,442 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,072,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,503,000 after buying an additional 267,399 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 842,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,470,000 after buying an additional 252,835 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thiago Aguiar Sayao sold 1,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $40,684.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,424.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

