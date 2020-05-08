Barrington Research Comments on Chegg Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Chegg in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chegg from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Chegg from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

NYSE CHGG traded up $3.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.81. 2,768,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,330,370. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $62.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -562.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Chegg by 2.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Chegg by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in Chegg by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth about $352,000.

In other Chegg news, Director John E. York sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $344,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,780.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 47,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,842,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,052,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,761 shares of company stock valued at $15,246,126. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.