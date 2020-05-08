Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $0.50 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target points to a potential upside of 77.87% from the stock’s previous close.

BTE has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities cut Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.80 to $0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.21.

Shares of BTE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.28. 147,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,903,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.15 million, a PE ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 3.19. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $337.84 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. Research analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baytex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baytex Energy by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 410.0% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 24.98% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

