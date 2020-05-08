BCE (NYSE:BCE) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $59.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.08% from the company’s previous close.

BCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Veritas Investment Research lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $40.39 on Friday. BCE has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $49.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in BCE during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in BCE by 57.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

