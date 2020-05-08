BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$61.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BCE. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on BCE from C$64.50 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cormark lifted their price objective on BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of TSE:BCE traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$56.75. 876,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,000. The stock has a market cap of $51.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83. BCE has a twelve month low of C$46.03 and a twelve month high of C$65.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.03.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that BCE will post 3.6400001 earnings per share for the current year.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

