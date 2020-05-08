Beacon Securities Comments on Kinross Gold Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.37.

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.01. 951,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,093,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 200,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 86,047 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 70,550 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

