Bear Creek Mining Corp. (CVE:BCM) Director Frank R. Tweddle Sells 7,200 Shares

Bear Creek Mining Corp. (CVE:BCM) Director Frank R. Tweddle sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$12,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$148,350.60.

Frank R. Tweddle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

On Monday, April 27th, Frank R. Tweddle sold 7,200 shares of Bear Creek Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.98, for a total transaction of C$14,256.00.

CVE:BCM traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.98. 88,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05. Bear Creek Mining Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of 12 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 5,700 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.