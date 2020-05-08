Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $2.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $256.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.21, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.03. Becton Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.80.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.