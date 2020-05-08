Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) PT Raised to $265.00 at UBS Group

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday. Cfra lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.53.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.96. 38,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Becton Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.03.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

