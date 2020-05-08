Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from SVB Leerink

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $262.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $245.00. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday. Cfra reduced their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.67.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,456. Becton Dickinson and has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,588,711,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,250,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,631,529,000 after buying an additional 131,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,018,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,800,769,000 after buying an additional 520,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,666,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,654,895,000 after buying an additional 283,433 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,384,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,367,665,000 after buying an additional 355,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

