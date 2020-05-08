Benchmark Increases Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target to $18.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Benchmark from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $625.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

