Benchmark Raises GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target to $54.00

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Benchmark from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s previous close.

GRUB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of GrubHub from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of GrubHub from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GrubHub from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Get GrubHub alerts:

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.14 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.25. GrubHub has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $80.25.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GrubHub will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $73,251.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,848.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,680 shares of company stock worth $1,365,543. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 186.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.