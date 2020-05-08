Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,404 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,472,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,517,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,230,000 after buying an additional 1,143,055 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,198,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,469,000 after buying an additional 407,699 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 161,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth $3,087,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO R Fear Heath acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $97,080.00. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

KRG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Compass Point cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

