Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,041 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Slack were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WORK. AH Equity Partners I L.L.C. purchased a new position in Slack during the 4th quarter worth $220,628,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Slack by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,370,000 after buying an additional 6,067,761 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Slack by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,831,000 after buying an additional 5,231,846 shares in the last quarter. Spark Growth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter valued at $113,570,000. Finally, AH Equity Partners IV Parallel L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,793,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $29.95 on Friday. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion and a PE ratio of -19.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.54.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. Slack’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Slack will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Slack news, CFO Allen Shim sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,201,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,899,658.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $1,387,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,169 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,939.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,771,759 shares of company stock valued at $42,801,794.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Slack from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Slack from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Slack from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Slack in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Slack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

